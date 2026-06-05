Lowe’s to hand out blue light bulbs to remember fallen Carroll County deputy

A funeral service has been scheduled for Carroll County Deputy Logan Utt, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on May 29.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Lowe’s will be giving out blue light bulbs in honor of a fallen Carroll County deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputy Logan Utt was tragically killed in the line of duty on May 29 during a home welfare check.

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The sheriff’s office said the blue light bulbs will be handed out starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Lowe’s locations in Galax and Mount Airy, North Carolina.

“We are grateful for the continued support shown to Deputy Utt’s family, friends, and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please help us shine blue in remembrance of Logan and continue to keep his loved ones in your prayers.”