Roanoke named 2020 winner of the Large Top Adventure Town in the Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City has over 1,000 miles of trails and greenways in the area for folks to enjoy and one magazine recognized what the Roanoke outdoors has to offer.

Roanoke is this year’s winner of the Large Top Adventure Town contest by “Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine."

The city defeated both Chattanooga, Tennesse and Asheville, North Carolina in the finals.

"Roanoke in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the perfect location to be a Trailsetter and find all kinds of unique outdoor adventures, said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “We’re thrilled to be named a Top Adventure Town by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine and appreciate everyone who cast their vote in support of Roanoke!”

This 2020 win marks back-to-back Top Adventure Town titles for Roanoke and it’s the fifth Top Town title in the past nine years.

