Three armed men broke into South Boston home, got away with cash

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Police in South Boston are investigating a home invasion that happened on Thursday night.

Three men armed with guns forced their way into a home in the 1500 block of Ridge Street and demanded money, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Police responded just before 8:15 p.m. The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses said the men may have left the scene in a white four-door car, but the make and model are unclear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.