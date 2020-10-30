William: 30 Days of Hope

William enjoys playing basketball, football, as well as chilling on the couch watching movies.

The 14-year old has a very unique sense of humor, and loves to joke around. Overall, he is a very laid back young man who has never met a stranger.

When asked what kind of family he would like, William describes a family that is active, but willing to stay indoors watching movies and playing games too.

William has a very vivid imagination and can entertain you for hours with stories he makes up. He loves to shop, especially for shoes, and is very particular when it comes to his style.

William would thrive in a family that would encourage and help him continue to develop skills for dealing with life situations. The teen would benefit from a family that is able to meet his needs and provide daily structure.

If you have questions about William or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.