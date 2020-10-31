Early voting ends Saturday in Virginia: Here’s what you need to know

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Your last day to vote early in Virginia is Saturday, October 31. As it has become practice throughout early voting, you cast your early ballot at your locality’s election office. Most are open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the final day.

Early voting began with long lines across the country in many places. On the eve of the final day to vote early, lines were long but steady in Roanoke and Rockbridge County.

“It has been overwhelming for us. We’ve had to have extra staffing," said Sheila Hill, Rockbridge County Registrar.

Hill reports a significant increase in voter registration and participation. So far, over a third of the Rockbridge County voting population has cast their ballot.

The Roanoke Registrar’s office also reports high voter participation thus far. Sources tell 10 News turnout has increased significantly in the final days.

You must be registered to vote early.

If you have requested and received an absentee ballot, here are your options: return it directly to the election office or your voting precinct on Tuesday.

If you have an absentee ballot but wish to vote in person, make sure to bring it with you. Election officials will destroy your absentee ballot.

Also, some form of ID is also required.

“We have a very good voting system that is very secure. You cannot cast your vote twice," explained Hill.

