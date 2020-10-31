One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Giles County home

GILES COUNTY, Va. – One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shooting in a Giles County home Saturday afternoon, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:27 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a medical call from a man complaining of shortness of breath and requested help at his home on the 100 block of Royal Drive in Pembroke.

Authorities said EMTs arrived at the scene and found 60-year-old Donald Eugene Collins suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They said they also found a 64-year-old woman dead in the house from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said Collins was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they have obtained warrants for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Virginia State Police are assisting with the investigation and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.