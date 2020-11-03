Fourth person charged with murdering man found in burned-out SUV in Appomattox County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say a fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of a Bedford County man who was found inside of a burned-out SUV.

Keyanta Robinson, 20, of Madison Heights has been charged with the first-degree murder of Carlos Rose, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say she is still wanted and has not been found.

Robinson was previously identified in photos as a person wearing a blue surgical mask at the Madison Heights Walmart on Oct. 21.

The following people have also been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case:

Anyone with information on Robinson or Green’s location is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.