Though one Appomattox County polling location changed, others are unaffected, officials say

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Election officials in Appomattox County told 10 News on Monday there is misinformation circulating throughout the county that all voters should go to one precinct on Tuesday, which is not true.

While one polling location changed for this election, all of the others are unaffected.

Appomattox County Registrar, Patricia Morton, said the polling location for the Stonewall Precinct has been moved to the following address: Gleaning for the World, 7539 Stage Road, Concord, VA 24538.

However, all of the other polling locations have not changed. Only the voters who usually go to the Stonewall Precinct should go to Gleaning for the World on Tuesday. All other voters should go to their normal polling locations.

Click or tap here for more information or to find out where you should vote.