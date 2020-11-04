Caesars Entertainment ‘incredibly excited’ to begin construction on Danville casino after referendum passes

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville voters made it official on Election Day: A casino will be built in the city.

Officials with Caesars Entertainment released a statement Tuesday night shortly after the referendum passed, stating they’re ‘incredibly excited’ to begin construction.

[Virginia General Election results for Casino Referendums on Nov. 3, 2020]

The casino is projected to bring about 1,300 jobs to the area, as well as money to support economic development in Danville.

Read the full statement below:

“Caesars Entertainment thanks the voters of Danville for their support of the referendum that will bring Caesars Virginia to Danville. We look forward to fulfilling the trust the voters have placed in us by bringing 1,300 good-paying jobs, tourism dollars and economic development to the City, and we are incredibly excited to begin construction. We’d like to offer our sincere thanks to all of our supporters, especially the City of Danville team, our campaign steering committee, campaign committee co-chairs Delegate Danny Marshall, Mayor Alonzo Jones, Dr. Tiffany Franks and Tammy Wright-Warren, Campaign Director Steven Gould, Josh Norris and the entire campaign staff. We would also like to express our deep gratitude to the many respected business owners and citizens who shared the positive impact this resort will bring to the community with their customers, friends and neighbors. We are pleased to be welcomed into the Danville community and look forward to a long, successful future.”

- Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment