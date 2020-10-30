51ºF

Decision 2020

Virginia General Election results for Casino Referendums on Nov. 3, 2020

Four Virginia cities have the opportunity to either approve or reject a casino

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Election Results, Danville, Bristol, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Casino
Renderings of the casinos planned in Bristol (top left), Danville (top right), Norfolk (bottom left) and Portsmouth (bottom right) (WSLS 10)

While many eyes will be on the presidential race four different items to pay close attention to are casino votes across Virginia.

Voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all have the chance to either approve or reject a casino being built in their city.

