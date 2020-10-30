Virginia General Election results for Casino Referendums on Nov. 3, 2020
Four Virginia cities have the opportunity to either approve or reject a casino
While many eyes will be on the presidential race four different items to pay close attention to are casino votes across Virginia.
Voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all have the chance to either approve or reject a casino being built in their city.
