Tennessee mayor dies on Election Day before election results

BENTON, Tenn. – The mayor of a Tennessee town died on Election Day when he was hoping to get reelected.

WBIR reports the Mayor of Benton, Jerry Stephens, died at the age of 80.

Stephens, who had over 30 years of mayoral experience, was facing Randy Yates in this year’s race.

Election officials for Polk County, where Benton is located, said that the race is still considered active.

Officials said that if Stephens wins the race, the winners of the two town commissioner seats will appoint a new mayor at their next meeting.

According to WBIR, the vice mayor, Joe Jenkins, will serve as mayor until a new one is sworn in.