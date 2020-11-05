Authorities searching for missing, endangered 56-year-old woman in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing 56-year-old woman who they considered to be endangered.

On Tuesday, authorities said they began searching for Karen Sue Koogler, of Augusta County, through a waterborne search of James River near the Route 56 boat ramp along the James River. However, they couldn’t find her.

Authorities said a day-long search was conducted on Wednesday in Nelson County to find Koogler and her 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia tag KNK-6076. However, Koogler still remains missing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was last contacted on Oct. 22 in Fisherville and her phone was last used on Oct. 23 near the Buckingham and Nelson County line. People last saw her at a McDonalds in Buckingham County on Oct. 26.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-245-5333.