Virginia Tech cracks down on random COVID-19 testing

BLACKSBURG, Va – Virginia Tech is becoming stricter in the random COVID-19 testing of its students.

Students who have not been signing up for random testing are subject to being suspended by student conduct and may lose the ability to register and attend classes.

A university spokesperson says the response aims to keep cases down among students, faculty and staff.

“As we put out the call to students and to employees, it’s so important that they respond so we can get a meaningful and accurate representation of our health,” University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

Students living on campus next semester will be required to be tested once they return to campus.