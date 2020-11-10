Antique cars rev up their engines to celebrate Christiansburg woman’s 101st birthday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Genny Link donned a septor and crown as the Grand Marshall of an antique car show outside of the Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Christiansburg.

Her family organized the parade of honking cars as a tribute to her cross country adventures as she has visited 49 states.

With a smile on her face and a big wave, Link said the secret to her long life is to get up with caution.

“It’s wonderful,” Link said. “And I just want to tell everybody to stay well and be careful when you are on your feet.”

Link said she looks forward to hearing the Happy Birthday song once again, next year.