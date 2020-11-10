GoFundMe created for family of man killed in Salem parking lot shooting

SALEM, Va. – Community members and loved ones are fundraising for the family of the man killed in Monday’s shooting in Salem.

Police said Zane Chandler Christian, of Christiansburg, shot 27-year-old Rico Turner, of Bedford, at the Lakeside Plaza shopping center parking lot. Rico died Monday night. Christian was arrested in West Virginia on Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 100 people donated more than $4,500 to the GoFundMe. According to the fundraiser’s description, the money is going directly to Turner’s fiancée’s bank account. The organizer wrote, “I was thinking we could also all put together care packages for Em & her babies.”

A separate GoFundMe has been established for Turner’s son.

Search warrants reveal that Christian is the estranged husband of Turner’s fiancée, who was also in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

In Salem, Christian is charged with felony murder, malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child neglect.

The child neglect charges were filed because three young children were present at the scene at the time of the shooting, according to police.