Shooting at Salem shopping center sends one person to the hospital

SALEM, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in a parking lot in Salem.

At 1:55 p.m., authorities received a 911 call that a man had been shot at the Lakeside Plaza shopping center.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who was then transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Salem police tell us the investigation is very much underway at this time.

Details remain limited at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll update this story with more information as soon as we have it.