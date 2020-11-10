Roanoke Planning Commission approves rezone for transportation plans

ROANOKE, Va – Roanoke city leaders may be one step closer to finding a permanent home for a controversial bus station.

The city’s planning commission approved changes to the city’s zoning laws in hopes of expediting transportation improvements in downtown Roanoke.

Plans for the project hit a major roadblock earlier this year when a key permit for the project was denied.

This rezone would allow city leaders to keep their desired location the parking lot across from the Virginia Museum of Transportation as a viable option.

Some community members voiced concerns that the move was political.

But planning commissioners unanimously approved the plans saying a new transportation station would make the city more equitable for everyone.

“I think downtown is a commercial, industrial and educational resource for all the citizens of the city and we need to make it as accessible as possible for all who need to use it or choose to use it,” planning commission chair Karri Atwood said.

Lots of business owners downtown also voiced their support for the project Monday, saying it could bring a major boost in revenue and foot traffic.

The final decision on the rezone will have to be approved by Roanoke City Council.