Amherst County vet offers Veterans Day discount at his shoeshine business

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – 69-year-old Manley Butler was busy Wednesday buffing the scuffing. It’s his way of honoring the military.

“It was my passion to do something for those out here that serve in our community, our country,” Butler said.

The retired U.S. army sergeant opened his Shine ‘N’ Up shoeshine business in September, inside his daughters' Madison Heights barbershop.

Butler remembers passing a shoeshine business as a child and wanted to bring back the vintage vibe.

From leather shoes and boots, to suede and Crocs, Butler serves everyone, but has a special place in his heart for those who serve.

Butler offers affordable prices and discounts for veterans and first responders; and being that Wednesday was Veterans Day, he offered half off to show his appreciation for their service.

“The veterans that spent their lives, so we could have freedom, means a lot,” Butler said.

He knows a thing or two about serving the country. Butler entered the army in 1974, spending 15 years in Germany, Korea, and across the U.S.

He was diagnosed as a disabled vet in 1989, but didn’t want to discuss what happened. All he’s said is now he needs two canes to walk, but he’s counting his blessings.

“It means a lot to me that God has seen me this far.”

Honoring the military not just on Veterans Day, but every day because it’s in his soul -- and in his soles.