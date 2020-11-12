Campbell County officials urge residents to conserve water

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County officials are urging residents to conserve water due to flooding at the water plant in Brookneal.

According to the Campbell County Dept. of Public Safety, there are no public water contamination issues but residents are being asked to use water sparingly.

The Staunton River at Brookneal will be at major flood level by 1 p.m. and will stay there until midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials say that the Staunton River is set to remain at flood levels through Saturday.