Carilion expert weighs in on new CDC research that says masks protect wearer

Researchers now say that wearing a mask can protect you, not just others, from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control just published new research that shows that wearing a multi-layer cloth mask can block even small droplets that could contain COVID-19.

That means that the person wearing the mask is protected too. The studies found masks to be effective in airplanes, homes and even a hair salon.

An expert from Carilion Clinic said that this is an important message everyone should hear.

“It really works. This is not voodoo. It’s the real deal. And people just need to wear their mask so we can further control the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Paul Skolnik, the chair of medicine for Carilion Clinic.

Mask wearing could also prevent future lockdowns, so the CDC is recommending widespread community use.