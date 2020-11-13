Lynchburg woman charged with filing false police report relating to arrest, police Taser usage

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A months-long internal investigation didn’t have the result one Lynchubrg woman hoped it would.

Lynchburg police determined that an accusation related to an arrest and Taser usage in the area of Old Forest Road on June 2 did not happen.

Police announced the investigation on June 3 and after reviewing Taser deployments, body camera footage, in-car camera videos and closed-circuit television video determined the reported incident never happened.

Members of the Lynchburg Police Department worked with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison and determined the appropriate charge.

Jaccarra Taylor, 22, of Lynchburg, is charged with filing a false police report, a Class 1 misdemeanor and was taken into custody Thursday night without incident and was released on bond, according to Lynchburg police.

“We take all allegations seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” said Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. “This allegation occurred during a very challenging time for our community where our resources were already significantly strained and we had to call for assistance from neighboring jurisdictions. This false allegation tied up resources that could have otherwise been used to keep our community safe.”