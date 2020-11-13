Radford University president weighs in on state of the university

RADFORD, Va – The state of Radford University is strong, according to President Brian Hemphill.

During his State of the University Address Hemphill says the university continues to grow despite challenges from the pandemic.

“We’ve had some ups and we’ve had some downs, but really had a good semester and so I’m just proud of the way things are at this point because we’re going to finish strong,” Hemphill said.

Hemphill sat down with 10 News for an exclusive interview to discuss the state of the university. One of the most important issues is Radford’s response to COVID-19.

“We were one of the first to open and so therefore we learned a lot of lessons early from our testing to working with VDH and contact tracing all of those key components really helped us move forward,” Hemphill said.

Hemphill says he has been proud to see students and staff members stand up for issues of justice during a defining time in the United States.

“They really stepped forward and shared their voices on the importance of unity, the importance of equality and I’m just proud of them,” Hemphill said.

Other key projects moving the university forward include a state-of-the-art hotel set to open in 2023, which will be named The Highlander. The university has also made a pledge to reduce its carbon footprint.

“When we think about our Highlanders, they are resilient, they are individuals that are very focused and trying to make a difference in the community,” Hemphill said.

Hemphill says he has been proud and excited to see Radford make strides in higher education.