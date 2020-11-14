New wayfinding system coming to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s about to be much easier to navigate your way through downtown Roanoke thanks to a new wayfinding system.

It will feature 33 wayfinding signs and five kiosks spread throughout downtown Roanoke.

The system in downtown Roanoke is part of a larger-scale, cohesive regional wayfinding system which was spearheaded by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and made possible thanks to grants from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) and Roanoke Foundation for Downtown Inc. (RFDI) shared details about the new system on Monday.

Organizers say the system will help downtown visitors find their destinations through clear direction and signage.

“I think it’s something that we envisioned of it being needed. And it’s exciting to actually see people interact with it and find it useful as they journey around downtown," said Downtown Roanoke marketing and communications manager Jaime Clark.

Clark said by the end of the year the kiosks will be installed, each with a map of the area. She said the next step is to add parking and vehicular signage throughout downtown.