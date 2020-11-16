Rather than eat out or cook, you can enjoy a Hotel Roanoke Thanksgiving feast at home

ROANOKE, Va. – If you don’t want to cook but still want a delicious meal this Thanksgiving, here’s one option that’s sure to leave you full.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hotel Roanoke is offering its Thanksgiving meal to-go this year in addition to the dine-in option.

The five-course meal includes all the holiday favorites, serves four people and is available through contactless pick-up.

“We know some people can’t get out right now but we want you to be able to take a touch of Hotel Roanoke home with you and this is a really great way to do it. When we did it on Mother’s Day, it was such a hit. We had so many letters, complimenting the food and complimenting the fact that we did it that we knew that Thanksgiving would be a perfect match to do it all over again,” said The Hotel Roanoke general manager Brian Wells.

The meal costs $140 plus tax.

You must place your order by this Thursday.