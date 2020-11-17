Dean and baseball coach out at Roanoke College after Title IX investigation

SALEM, Va. – Change is coming to Roanoke College as the result of a Title IX investigation.

On Tuesday, the college announced that both Dean of Students Bian Chisom and interim head baseball coach Cam Cassady are no longer with the school. Chisom has resigned, while Cassady is simply no longer with Roanoke College.

Roanoke College leaders announced earlier this year they would open an investigation into concerns alleging conduct by the school’s former Title IX Coordinator.

President Michael Maxey said the independent third-party investigator, Karen Michael Esq., submitted the final investigative report in late October.

While the report stated that Roanoke College’s Title IX written policy itself meets legal standards, aspects of its implementation did not meet the College’s expectations or standards for the treatment of its students.

Below are the actions outlined below are based on a thorough review of the investigator’s report and final recommendations from the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of Roanoke College: