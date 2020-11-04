Roanoke College leaders reviewing final report from Title IX investigation before sharing action plan

SALEM, Va. – Leaders at Roanoke College shared an update Wednesday regarding the school’s Title IX investigation.

In a letter to the Roanoke College community, president Michael Maxey said the independent third-party investigator, Karen Michael Esq., submitted the final investigative report last week.

Roanoke College leaders announced earlier this year they would open an investigation into concerns alleging conduct by the school’s former Title IX Coordinator.

Maxey said Michael, who has no prior affiliation with Roanoke College, interviewed roughly 80 witnesses.

Michael shared the report with Roanoke College’s executive committee of the Board of Trustees, including the chairman of the Board.

Maxey said he is reviewing the report with the Board of Trustees, and they will share those findings later this month, before the semester ends. Maxey said they will also share their future plan of action once it’s finalized.