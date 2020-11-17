What’s News Today: COVID testing, road improvements

Danville City Council will discuss the new casino tonight. City Council is expected to pass a resolution, allowing the mayor to submit the city’s letter of certification to the Virginia Lottery. Caesars will build a $400 million casino and resort, creating 1,300 jobs in the city after voters approved the facility on Election Day. Caesars expects to break ground next year.

The Virginia Department of Health will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. Pre-registration is recommended by calling the health department. The clinic runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The Central Virginia Planning District Commission holds a public meeting about improvements to the intersection of Longwood Avenue and Independence Boulevard in Bedford. Changes are meant to reduce congestion, improve travel conditions and improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Bedford Town Hall.

Restoration Housing holds a ribbon cutting today after completing renovations to a historic home. The home was built in the 1890s and belonged to one of Roanoke’s early mayors. The home had been vacant for years and suffered from decades of deferred maintenance. The renovated home will be used to house previously homeless individuals.

The Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program is performing a virtual on-site visit of the Roanoke E-911 Center, verifying its professional standards as it works toward reaccreditation. Today, you can give comments as part of the assessment between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation kicks off its Dine Small promotion today. It encourages you to eat at small, locally-owned restaurants, especially on Small Business Saturday. You can get a $10 voucher to use at participating restaurants. Only 200 vouchers are available. You can pick one up starting at 9 a.m. at the Visitor Center at New College Institute.