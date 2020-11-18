Bedford County drug roundup nets 24 arrests, 10 still wanted

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Ten people remain wanted after members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals took part in a narcotics roundup last week.

The year-long narcotics investigation led to 61 indictments against 31 people.

Of those 31, 21 are now in custody, with three others arrested on unrelated charges during some of the operation’s arrests.

The following 21 people were arrested on either Nov. 12 or 13:

Thomas Eldridge Nelms is charged with cocaine distribution Kenneth Richard Waldron is charged with meth possession Christopher Michael Bowles is charged with meth distribution Anthony Benton Fisher is charged with meth possession Marc McKinley Miller is charged with meth possession Ronald Burt Wilcox is charged with meth distribution Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr. is charged with meth possession Richard Joseph Nichols is charged with meth distribution and selling a firearm to a felon Derrick Reid Anderson is charged with meth distribution Joseph Zachary Parks is charged with meth distribution Jeffrey Allen Richardson is charged with meth distribution Kevin OBryan Nellum is charged with meth distribution Lonnie Glenn Chasserau is charged with meth distribution Jason Thomas Barger is charged with meth distribution Hasan Rashee Elliott is charged with distributing more than one ounce of marijuana Sean NMN Booker is charged with heroin distribution Cassandra Niambi Scott is charged with oxycodone possession Amanda Nicole Mosely is charged with meth distribution Joshua Scott Campbell is charged with meth possession Joseph Careem Johnson is charged with distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug Tracey Wayne Morrison is charged with meth distribution.

In addition to the 21 arrests, authorities served the following felony warrants during the roundup: