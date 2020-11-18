48ºF

Local News

Bedford County drug roundup nets 24 arrests, 10 still wanted

Year-long narcotics investigation led to 61 indictments against 31 people

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Bedford County, Crime
photo

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Ten people remain wanted after members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals took part in a narcotics roundup last week.

The year-long narcotics investigation led to 61 indictments against 31 people.

Of those 31, 21 are now in custody, with three others arrested on unrelated charges during some of the operation’s arrests.

The following 21 people were arrested on either Nov. 12 or 13:

  1. Thomas Eldridge Nelms is charged with cocaine distribution
  2. Kenneth Richard Waldron is charged with meth possession
  3. Christopher Michael Bowles is charged with meth distribution
  4. Anthony Benton Fisher is charged with meth possession
  5. Marc McKinley Miller is charged with meth possession
  6. Ronald Burt Wilcox is charged with meth distribution
  7. Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr. is charged with meth possession
  8. Richard Joseph Nichols is charged with meth distribution and selling a firearm to a felon
  9. Derrick Reid Anderson is charged with meth distribution
  10. Joseph Zachary Parks is charged with meth distribution
  11. Jeffrey Allen Richardson is charged with meth distribution
  12. Kevin OBryan Nellum is charged with meth distribution
  13. Lonnie Glenn Chasserau is charged with meth distribution
  14. Jason Thomas Barger is charged with meth distribution
  15. Hasan Rashee Elliott is charged with distributing more than one ounce of marijuana
  16. Sean NMN Booker is charged with heroin distribution
  17. Cassandra Niambi Scott is charged with oxycodone possession
  18. Amanda Nicole Mosely is charged with meth distribution
  19. Joshua Scott Campbell is charged with meth possession
  20. Joseph Careem Johnson is charged with distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug
  21. Tracey Wayne Morrison is charged with meth distribution.

In addition to the 21 arrests, authorities served the following felony warrants during the roundup:

  • Tuesday Dawn Carter was arrested on charges of ID theft, obstruction of justice and meth possession
  • Bennie Dale Overstreet was arrested on a charge of probation violation
  • Destiny Shevonne Poindexter was arrested on a charge of escaping

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: