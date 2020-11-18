41ºF

Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 7 in Grandin Village almost complete

The new Station 7 stands where the old firehouse had been for 94 years

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke Fire EMS, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Work is almost complete on Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 7 in Grandin Village.

The newly redone station will stand where the former station stood for 94 years.

Crews have been working around the clock this year to finish construction on the building.

Chief David Hoback says the new station will offer a more inclusive experience for his staff members.

“It will now accommodate females, it will accommodate the modern fire apparatus they will have a place to work out, they will have places to sit down and do office work they’ll have places to actually do what they need to do and they didn’t have that in the last station, so we’re excited about it,” Hoback said.

Hoback hopes that fire crews can start moving into the station shortly after the new year.

