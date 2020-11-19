Clayton: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Clayton is an 11-year-old boy with a strong and bright personality.

He says he’s good at taking care of pets and enjoys spending time with animals, including farm animals, like horses and goats.

Clayton says he wants a family who will spend time with him building with legos, hiking, mountain biking or fishing.

“I just would like to hopefully get adopted so I can get a whole good family for me, so I can have what I’ve never had before,” he said.

He loves to hold a conversation and actively engages in them with peers and adults alike. There is never a dull moment with Clayton and he enjoys getting to know new people. Clayton’s interests include art, being outdoors, and Legos.

Clayton loves to build any set of Legos he can get his hands on, and will often use the blocks to think outside the box and build something that is different than intended. He owns numerous sets, but will never say no to adding to his collection.

He has a creative mind, which is where is love of art and drawing comes into play. He has also experimented with origami in the past, which he is learning to master.

Clayton says he wants to be a mechanic or a geologist.

He also wants to visit Louisiana, Alaska and Florida to see the wildlife in those states.

You can see more of Clayton’s video here.

If you have questions about Clayton or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.