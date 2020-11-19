Virginia’s extended benefits program to end Nov. 21

If you’re looking for a job, the Extended Benefits Program is ending in Virginia.

The Virginia Employment Commission is now working to notify people who rely on it.

It all boils down to numbers.

When state money ran out, the federal government stepped in to offer up 13 additional weeks of benefits.

But last month, Virginia reported the unemployment rate recently improved. That prompted the federal government to put a stop to those benefits.

Some job seekers who were expecting those 13 weeks of pay will now have to settle for less.

You won’t be paid beyond the week ending Nov. 21, which is this week,” said Joyce Fogg with the VEC. “We were expecting it to be maybe December but our rate has gone down faster. We had dropped below the 5% threshold which is what you have to have, at least 5% on your insured unemployment rate in order to receive these benefits.”

If Virginia’s unemployment rate goes back up, job seekers could then be eligible for those extended benefits again. The employment commission says there are currently 500,000 available jobs on its website right now.