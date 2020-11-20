Danville leaders discuss how to use $15 million investment from Caesars Entertainment

DANVILLE, Va. – The city of Danville will soon receive $15 million from the company behind its new casino. Now, the work begins to determine what that money will go toward.

The Investing in Danville Committee met virtually on Thursday for the first time since the Caesars Entertainment complex was approved by voters on Election Day.

Caesars will pay the city $15 million dollars by the end of the year, which committee member Ann Stratton said is a “historic investment” for Danville.

$6 million will go towards a new Danville Police Department headquarters. The remaining $9 million could be spent on anything within the city of Danville. That includes education, infrastructure, beautification, construction and everything in between.