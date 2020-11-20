65ºF

Don’t worry, kids: Fauci said Santa has ‘innate immunity’ from COVID-19, won’t be spreading it

‘Santa is exempt from this’ Fauci said

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York City. The annual tradition marks the start of the holiday season. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Santa Claus is coming to town and the only thing he’s spreading is lots of Christmas cheer.

According to the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Man in Red is COVID-19 free.

Fauci told USA Today that “Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity.”

With the coronavirus pandemic on top of everyone’s minds this year, children have been worried about Santa not being able to come to visit their homes on Christmas Eve with the present they’ve been eyeing for months.

Fauci wants to assure those kids that Santa isn’t going to be spreading the infection to anyone.

So, get the milk and cookies ready, kids! COVID-19 isn’t stopping Santa from visiting your home this Christmas.

