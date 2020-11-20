Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous man’ in connection to South Boston shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous after he shot at an SUV outside a convenience store Thursday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., South Boston Police said that they responded to shots that were fired on North Main Street near College Street.

Authorities said two men walking north on North Main Street pulled out handguns and shot at a burgundy SUV that was headed in the same direction. The SUV then turned into the J&M One Stop Shop and stuck an unoccupied and parked van.

Police said bullets from the two men hit the burgundy SUV, the parked van, J&M One Stop Shop as well as a metal shed beside the store.

According to authorities, the SUV left the scene headed south, and the two shooters left in headed north. The people in the SUV called to report the shooting once they were in a safe location.

No one in the SUV or the convenience store were shot, police say.

Authorities said 23-year-old Tequan Jamal Watson, a former South Boston resident, was identified as one of the shooters.

Police said they are currently searching for his location and felony warrants were obtained.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911 immediately and to not apprehend him as he’s considered armed and dangerous.