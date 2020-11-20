Proposed school merger between Alleghany County and Covington goes before state education board

COVINGTON, Va. – School leaders with Alleghany County and the City of Covington made their first case for a proposed merger to the Virginia Department of Education Board Thursday.

Earlier this year the plans were approved by the localities. Top state educators had questions about how division leaders plan on transitioning their students who may be on different levels of learning.

“Both school divisions have always had academic excellence as their goal and have worked hard to provide an outstanding education for our students and that is the goal for this combined school division is to offer more opportunities to our students,” Covington superintendent Melinda Snead-Johnson said.

The department of education is set to discuss the merger again at one of its meetings in January.