Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg goes on lockdown after positive COVID-19 case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg is shutting down its shelter after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization announced Friday that their Center of Hope facility is on lockdown until Dec. 4 for deep cleaning and sanitizing.

Officials say 14 residents are being relocated and will be in quarantine out of an abundance of caution, while six staff members work remotely.

The community feeding program has been put on hold, and the lockdown also affects their Thanksgiving event.

“Sadly, we will have to cancel our Thanksgiving feeding, but we’re hoping to postpone that to December because we still want to serve the community. There is still a need. We just want to make sure that we can serve safely,” said Lt. Mark Craddock.

The Salvation Army’s adjacent Community Center, as well as their Red Kettle and Angel Tree programs, have not been impacted.