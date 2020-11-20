Virginia Tourism Corporation awards $80,000 in grants to SW Virginia municipalities

ROANOKE, Va. – Tourism boards in Southwest Virginia received a financial boost to help attract visitors through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded a total of $80,000 to five tourism boards. The awards included:

$20,000 for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge

$20,000 for Botetourt County

$20,000 for the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce

$10,000 to the Town of Rocky Mount

$10,000 to the City of Salem

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard said his organization’s $20,000 will be spent mostly on online marketing. He believes regional travelers will look to the Roanoke Valley for a getaway.

“We’re looking at Greensboro, Raleigh, and Charlotte,” Howard said. “Those people may not be traveling to Europe for a two or three week vacation, but they will do weekend trips to places like Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”