Roanoke’s Grandin Village welcomes holiday season with community Christmas tree

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Grandin Village.

Though the annual Christmas Parade in the area is out this year, the holiday spirit is not.

Business owners started hanging decorations Friday on the Christmas tree in the courtyard of the Heights Community Church.

Starting Saturday, it will be open to the public to put their final touches on the tree.

“You can come and put the decorations on whenever it suits you so you don’t have to worry about crowds. It’s not a parade but it’s the best thing we can come up with,” Grandin Village Business Association volunteer Don Wilson said.

The tree will remain standing untill the end of December.

The ornaments will be placed in a box by the church door on December 28 for people to take back.