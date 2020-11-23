Death investigation underway after body found behind Henry County KFC

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found near the dumpsters of a KFC on Monday morning.

At about 7 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about the man’s body.

Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where they found it in the rear parking lot near the dumpsters.

The cause of death is currently unknown; however, evidence at the scene could indicate a possible drug overdose, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, a blue coat, and blue jeans.

The body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.