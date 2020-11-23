50ºF

Driver dies after Pittsylvania County crash

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after authorities say he was ejected from his car early Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Berry Hill Road.

Martin Rust, 48, or Danville was driving a 2004 Volvo XC70 and going north through a curve when his car overturned after hitting an embankment and he was ejected, police say. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, Rust was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and died later Sunday morning

Authorities say he died at the hospital the crash remains under investigation.

