Multiple people saved from Danville fire

The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sycamore St.

Arriving units found smoke coming from the home as a result of a kitchen fire.

Multiple people were unable to escape due to blockages. One victim was rescued and removed from the home via the front door, and another was removed from a bedroom window which resulted in an injury to a firefighter.

The Fire Department responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder, a Safety Officer and Battalion Chief. The fire was extinguished quickly with a total of 15 firefighters on scene for just over an hour.

The firefighter and rescued occupant were treated and released from SOVAH Health.