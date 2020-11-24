Roanoke police officers spread joy by handing out turkeys

ROAONKE, Va. – Instead of handing out tickets Tuesday, Roanoke police officers delivered turkeys to families.

With the pandemic still lingering, police wanted to encourage a little joy, especially around this time of year.

“We’ve all seen you know pay cuts. We’ve all seen kind of a drop in the economy. This could be the type of something that bounces some people’s way,” said Sgt. RA Robinson with the Roanoke Police Department.

They handed out 10 turkeys, all donated by Kroger.

It’s the first time officers have delivered turkeys in the past two years.