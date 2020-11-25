One person dead, another in custody after shooting at Lynchburg motel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An investigation is underway after a homicide at a Lynchburg motel Tuesday evening.

At 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the Super 8 Motel at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road for a report of a shooting, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

One person was found dead with a single gunshot wound, according to police. Police took a suspect into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.