‘Personally, it means a lot’: Shoppers support Blacksburg business owners on Small Business Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After a challenging pandemic year, entrepreneurs are relying on Small Business Saturday to get them back on track.

In downtown Blacksburg, a crowd decided to support local businesses Saturday by heading to the farmer’s market.

Blacksburg Bagels Owner Peter Macedo said at a time where more families have turned to food or financial assistance programs because of the pandemic, he feels it’s crucial for him to be present at the market.

“I feel like we really have a different obligation and a different connection with the community,” Macedo said

But Macedo felt the hard hit too. He said half of what they produce is for restaurants and when the pandemic hit, their sales dipped.

That’s why Adam Bethany wanted to spend a few extra dollars on Small Business Saturday.

“It’s nice to know that we can help even in a small way,” Bethany said. “Buying pretzels or that kind of thing. It’s something that blesses our family and it’s good to know it’s helping the local community as well.”

Macedo said this year’s Small Business Saturday has a different impact now compared to the past.

“For the business it’s huge but also personally it means a lot,” Macedo said. “Because I feel like a lot of people are prioritizing who they support now.”

Samantha Balzano, the manager at 310 Rosemont boutique, agrees as customers trickled in.

“Luckily that’s something the pandemic has given us rather than take away,” Balzano said.

The Blacksburg Bucks certificate program paying off for the shop as they are gaining more return customers.

“Especially if you are not seeing something right now that you can shop,” she said. “It’s a way to support us in the future and in the coming months.”