Dunkin’ brings back limited-edition donut, coffee-scented candles for the holidays

The scents for these candles are Original Blend Coffee and Old Fashioned Donut

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Dunkin’ is bringing back limited-edition candles inspired by some of the beloved brand’s most popular menu items: Original Blend Coffee and Old Fashioned Donuts.
Who doesn’t want their home to smell like Dunkin’ 24/7? Thankfully, everyone has the opportunity to take in the sweet smells this holiday season.

After a successful launch in 2019, Dunkin’ announced that it will partner with home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick again after an outpouring of requests from fans to bring back the limited-edition candles.

This year, the scents of these candles are inspired by a couple of Dunkin’s most iconic items: Original Blend Coffee and Old Fashioned Donuts.

Fans of the candles can add a personalized message like their name, a holiday message or even their Dunkin’ order on the jar of any candle.

