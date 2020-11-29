Dunkin’ brings back limited-edition donut, coffee-scented candles for the holidays

Who doesn’t want their home to smell like Dunkin’ 24/7? Thankfully, everyone has the opportunity to take in the sweet smells this holiday season.

After a successful launch in 2019, Dunkin’ announced that it will partner with home fragrance and lifestyle brand Homesick again after an outpouring of requests from fans to bring back the limited-edition candles.

The holidays might be a little different this year, but you can still feel at home with our Dunkin’ x @HomesickCandles collab. 🏡 Original Blend ☕ & Old Fashioned 🍩 are back - we can’t get enough of them. Grab your favorite scents before they sell out ➡️ https://t.co/OPWp2ED9Gq pic.twitter.com/6XpHY3A1Wi — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 23, 2020

This year, the scents of these candles are inspired by a couple of Dunkin’s most iconic items: Original Blend Coffee and Old Fashioned Donuts.

Fans of the candles can add a personalized message like their name, a holiday message or even their Dunkin’ order on the jar of any candle.

