What’s News Today: Free lunch, Run from 2020

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. The D Street Bridge will close daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday as water crews install sewer service to the area. Traffic will be detoured onto Cabell Street and Victoria Avenue.

The Virginia Department of Health holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics today. There’s a clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. In Lexington, you can get tested from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Lexington Primary Care.

The Christiansburg man, who was wanted for murdering a man in Salem and carjacking in Blacksburg, will be in court. Zane Christian will be arraigned in Montgomery County for carjacking and grand larceny and use of a firearm in a felony. Blacksburg Police say Christian carjacked someone at gunpoint and took off in the stolen vehicle.

Macado’s and YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge are teaming up to give out 3,000 free boxed lunches today. The meals will go to staff at Roanoke City Schools and people in the community who need a meal. You can pick one up starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Gainsboro YMCA.

Run from 2020. Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley is hosting the event. There are events for beginners, intermediate and advanced runners. The virtual event will end on Dec. 31 with a 2.020-mile virtual run/walk. Registration is open through Sunday.