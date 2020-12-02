Vinton hires familiar faces as new town manager, police chief

VINTON, Va. – Two of Vinton’s most important open positions have been filled as of Wednesday.

The town hired familiar faces to replace the outgoing town manager and police chief. Assistant town manager Pete Peters takes over as Vinton’s town manager, and deputy police chief Fabricio Drumond is now the town’s head of law enforcement.

Peters had been assistant town manager for five years. He had served as interim town manager since his predecessor, Barry Thompson, announced his retirement. He is a graduate of William Byrd High School and has prior experience within the governments of Roanoke and Botetourt County.

Drumond, a United States Marine Corps veteran, has served with the Vinton Police Department since 2009 and had been deputy police chief since 2016. He replaces former police chief Thomas Foster, who became the United States Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

Peters said he and Drumond are ready to further improve Vinton.

“It will be fun to fill out our staff,” Peters said. “We’ve already hit the ground running and have a lot on our plates to tackle in the next several months and years.”