Best-selling author donates $100,000 to Smith Mountain Lake program feeding at-risk families and seniors

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – A famous novelist made a big donation to help feed families in our area.

The Landing Love Project started earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The project distributes chef-inspired meals are cooked at Smith Mountain Lake to at-risk families and seniors in the surrounding communities.

David Baldacci, who’s published 42 national and international bestsellers, has a house on the lake and donated $100,000 to the effort.

He said looking out for our neighbors is everyone’s responsibility.

“If you don’t have food on the table not a whole lot else matters and we just thought it was a great effort to get them through this pandemic and also going forward because even with schools closed and a lot of kids depending on food in schools that was an issue,” said Baldacci.

They’re also including books and other learning materials for kids.

So far, the landing love project has served about 37,000 meals.