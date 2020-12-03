Botetourt Chamber of Commerce creates first Tinsel Trail in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. – It’s time to hit the Tinsel Trail in the Town of Fincastle!

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of Fincastle have teamed up to create a trail of decorated trees.

Each tree is sponsored by a local business or organization.

The idea is to get folks out in a safe way to enjoy this special season.

“We really wanted to do something to bring some holiday cheer to the community and we felt like this was the perfect venue in the beautiful, historic town of Fincastle,” said Cindy Bailey, Bank of Fincastle marketing director. “It’s been a stretch this year for many local businesses and for them to join together for them to participate we feel like is really powerful message of giving back to the community,”

Not only can you check out the trees, but 1772 Roof Top on Main has created a special Tinsel Trail Toddy for the occasion and the Kyle House will host a pop-up Christmas shop.