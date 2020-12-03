Botetourt County Public Schools hosts job fair to fill openings for teachers, bus drivers

DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County Public Schools put its “Now Hiring” sign on full display on Wednesday.

The school district hosted a job fair at Lord Botetourt High School throughout the day.

Applicants were able to interview with school district leaders face-to-face, albeit with distance, between the tables due to COVID-19 precautions.

Botetourt County Public Schools is looking to fill openings for teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, nurses, and custodians.

Among the applicants was Ashby Dunbar, who graduated from Lord Botetourt last December.

“I just saw the need in the county and I decided I would apply to become a substitute teacher,” Dunbar said. “I want to help out wherever they need me.”

The school district encouraged applicants to pre-register but did allow walk-ins to apply for jobs.